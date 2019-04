By

RootsAction.org held a news conference today on “NATO and U.S. Foreign Policy: Dangers Ahead” hosted by the Institute for Public Accuracy.

Speakers:

Matthew Hoh: Former State Department official, diplomat in Afghanistan and U.S. Marines company commander in Iraq

Ann Wright: Retired U.S. Army Colonel and diplomat who served at the NATO subcommand Allied Forces Central Europe

Martin Fleck: Physicians for Social Responsibility

The event was moderated by Norman Solomon.

