A Long List of Democratic Candidates Requires a Large Catalog of Their Funders

By

As the first debates for the Democratic primary begin, and the list of candidates has grown to 24, it can be difficult to contextualize where each candidate has received funding from over the course of their time in office. What follows is a list of the Democratic candidates and the top sources for how much money they’ve made and where those top sources come from. Candidates with the highest polling numbers are at the very top. The data was compiled using information from Open Secrets, Follow the Money, and the FEC website.

For the most part, someone like Biden, who is currently polling at the top of primary, has raised the most money, followed by Sanders who usually polls second, having raised the second most over his career. While Biden is at the top, the money he has raised gets a little muddled when it comes to the 2008 and 2012 elections. While figures from his time in the Senate are simple to quantify, when running with Obama his figures were conflated with the Obama Victory Fund, which existed to elect and then re-elect Obama and Biden in 2008 and 2012. The biggest donations for most candidates came from unitemized donations or uncoded ones; usually following that were large donations from a category of donors called Lawyers and Lobbyists. Several times the law firms that donated the most to several candidates were places that had a connection to said candidates, whether they had worked there in the past (Gillibrand and Klobuchar), had spoken at a fundraiser (Booker), or were a firm with some kind of political connections to the candidate (Buttigeig and Harris).

Joe Biden

There are three numbers for Biden: the biggest when he was a candidate from 1989-2010 with MBNA Corp (bank holding company owned by Lloyds Banking Group) donating $212,575, with the second biggest being Pachulski, Stang et al (a law firm) who donated $208,425. While he was a candidate in the 2008 Dem. primary the largest amount was from Young, Conaway et al (a law firm) donating $54,720, with the second most being from the Law Offices of Peter G Angelos (a law firm) donating $54,600 while he was a possible candidate in 2016 the PAC Draft Biden 2016 listed a bunch of donors, and of the ones that are publicly available, the biggest donor was from Law Offices of Peter G Angelos (a law firm) donating $272,000 with the second most being from the Rollins Foundation (the philanthropy arm of the Rollins family, the parent company of Orkin, the pest control company) donating $100,000; along with that are the numbers for Biden during his re-election with Obama in 2012 where the largest came from uncoded donations (consisting of people who have a variety of jobs listed that may fall into some of the other categories but don’t for some reason) which accounted for $298,454,710, followed by unitemized contributions (this category is made up of donations that fall below a certain reporting threshold based on the amount of money contributed) which accounted for $292,849,728, followed by the category joint campaign committee (all of it was from the Obama victory fund in 2012) which received a total of $140,653,739, followed by the lawyer and lobbyist category (constitutes various people who have reported themselves as ) which gave $18,057,945, followed by the education category (a group of people who are counted as various kinds of teachers and educators as their listed occupation) which gave $11,076,008, also worth noting that Biden’s 2008 campaign was subjected to an audit for several errors in recording the money it received resulting in several fines. From 1975 to the end of Biden’s failed 2008 presidential bid Biden raised a total of $18,907,687.00 through the Citizens for Biden campaign committee.

Bernie Sanders

Biggest donor was from unitemized donations (donations marked as being below a certain dollar threshold which makes them not be recorded) who donated a total of $196,058,619, while the second largest donations came from the Uncoded donations (a grouping of donations given by people who have passed a certain dollar threshold and disclose personal information) which has donated a total of $86,345,206 with the majority of that being from Sander’s failed 2016 bid, for the third largest donations was from the Bernie Sanders Campaign Committee (the committee that funded Sanders during the 2016 primary and will be helping fund his 2020 campaign) which has donated $4,000,000, with the fourth largest donation coming from the Education category (people who work for universities as staff or faculty) which donated $1,980,240, and the fifth largest came from the category Computer Equipment & Services (this includes people who work for different technology companies like Google or Intel from software engineers to CEOs) who donated a total of $1,227,391; when it comes to more specific sources of donations Sanders received from those working for Alphabet Inc. (parent company of Google) $399,941 over his career, received $358,993 from those working for the University of California over the course of his career, also got from those working for Microsoft corp. he got $176,258 (money donated by individuals and not from a PAC), got from people who work for the U.S. Postal service at total of $151,918 (only given through individual donations), and got money from those that work for Apple Inc. a total of $142,938, most money he’s gotten from a PAC is the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail & Transportation Union from which he received $95,100 in PAC money over the course of his career.

Elizabeth Warren

Biggest donor is unitemized donations (donations marked as being below a certain dollar threshold) who donated a total of $42,281,432, with the second biggest donations being from uncoded donations (donations made from a variety of people that aren’t placed into any of the other categories) which gave $28,765,238, followed by Elizabeth Warren Campaign Committee (this appears to just be the committee Warren used to get elected before and what she continues to use for the 2020 primary) which donated a total of $10,415,000, followed by the Elizabeth Warren Action Fund (a joint fundraising committee to fund Warren’s 2018 re-election bid) who donated a total of $3,686,270, with the fourth largest donations being from the Cantwell-Warren Washington Victory Fund (a joint fundraiser between Senators Elizabeth Warren and Maria Cantwell which was closed at the beginning April 2018) who donated a total of $138,741; as far as specific sources of funding is concerned EMILY’s List (a pro-choice PAC that tries to elect female candidates) gave the most at $635,027 ($5,000 of which was listed as PAC money), followed by Moveon (a group advocating progressive policies and liberal candidates ) who gave $475,428 ($328,977 of which was listed as PAC money), followed by Harvard University (where Warren taught at Harvard law school from 1992 until she was elected to the Senate in 2012), followed by the University of California where she received $187,506 from people at the college, followed by donations from those at MIT who have donated $160,700.

Pete Buttigieg

Biggest donor is made up of unitemized donations (those made by people giving under around $200) who donated $4,539,381, while the second biggest is from uncoded donations (this category is mostly the same as the unitemized one, though with a qualifier of some of the donations not being from actual people, though the majority are from actual people) which lists 6,345 contributors donating $2,363,081, with the third biggest going to LAWYERS & LOBBYISTS (Made up of people who are employed by law firms, mostly not from the law firms themselves) $68,562, also has Securities and Investment (a collection of people who are listed as working for various banks and investment companies) donating a total of $47,310, and has General Trade Unions (in this case a group of unions who have donated to Buttigieg) donating $31,880; as far as specific groups donating the data is mostly only from the 2020 race, though Buttigeig’s largest donor is from someone named Ann Stacks (a philanthropist from Indiana who retired in 2010 after working with arts of Indiana for several years) who has donated $19,000, the rest of more specific donors are from 2020 with Wicklow Capital (a venture capital firm that has recently been investing in cannabis and blockchain tech) which donated $16,800, followed by Barnes & Thornburg (a law firm based in Indiana which was provided some assistance by Buttigeig’s admin. in setting up their new office building in South Bend) who have donated $14,425, followed by Willis Towers Watson (a global multinational risk management, insurance brokerage and advisory company, whose managing partner co-hosted a fundraiser by Buttigeig in late April) who donated $13,700, followed by donations from Alphabet Inc. (parent company of Google) whose employees donated $13,675, and lastly the University of Notre Dame (the university that Buttigeig’s father taught at/worked for from 1980-2017) whose employees donated $13,300.

Kamala Harris

Biggest donor for her 2016 Senate race was Time Warner (large media outlet owning several news and cable stations) which donated $127,725, while the second biggest donor was 21st Century Fox (a large media outlet that owns various cable channels, though not Fox New, and was recently acquired by Disney) who donated $89,325,

with third largest being Venable LLP (a law firm with offices across the country who has Harris’s husband Douglas Emhoff as their west coast managing director) who donated $86,575, and fourth being Creative Artists Agency (talent and sports agency based in Los Angeles who hosted a take action day in 2017 which Harris was billed as one of the speakers) who donated $85,683; for broader donations the biggest is from uncoded donations (donations made by different people that don’t have a category ascribed to their donations) who gave $18,820,290, followed by unitemized donations (given by people who’s dollar amount is lower than a certain threshold that would require personal information to be kept) who donated $7,647,851, followed by Lawyers and Lobbyists (made up of not only lawyers and lobbyists, though mostly attorneys ) who gave $4,116,596, followed by people in the TV/Movie Production/Distribution (this is a collection of people work for various entertainment studios like Lionsgate or Disney or the Creative Artists Agency) who donated $1,159,482, and followed by General Trade Unions (collection of unions, several from California, the biggest from the United Long Term Care Workers Local 6434 and Northern California Carpenters Regional Council who each donated $53,000) who gave a total of $971,178.

Cory Booker

Biggest donor is from uncoded donations (a category made up of donations that don’t fit into other categories, though can also include people that might fit into other categories as well) which totaled $15,781,771, with the second biggest was from unitemized donations (those made by people giving under around $200) which have donated a total of $3,015,152, while the third biggest was from the Lawyer and Lobbyist category which gave $947,149, followed by the Securities and Investment category (made up of people who work for various banks and investment firms) which gave $663,350 Booker Senate Victory (a joint fundraising committee to help elect Booker to the Senate for NJ) which has raised a total of $481,669, with the fourth biggest being from the candidates committee category (money gotten from campaign committees that support Booker or Booker himself) which totaled $504,110 as far as donations from specific groups Booker got the most from Paul, Weiss et al (a law firm in which Booker spoke at one of their past diversity networking receptions) who have donated a total of $303,670, donations from NorPAC (a PAC working to strengthen the United States–Israel relationship) which donated $203,471, then there was Gibbons PC (a New Jersey based law firm where Booker hosted a fundraiser in 2015) which donated $176,900, followed by Sullivan & Cromwell (a law firm headquartered in New York) who have donated $173,060 over the course of Booker’s career, and Booker received from Greenberg Traurig LLP (a law firm headquartered in Miami) a total of $113,160.

Tulsi Gabbard

Biggest general donations is from unitemized donations (those made by a collection of people giving under a certain threshold) totaling $2,779,917, followed by Tulsi Gabbard Tamayo Campaign Committee (the campaign committee Gabbard was using for re-election in Hawaii and had the funds transferred for the 2020 campaign Tulsi Now) who has raised a total of $2,500,000, followed by Votevets (a PAC representing vets that focuses on more liberal issues centering on defense topics like foriegn policy and veterans unemployment) who’ve given $32,500, followed by Cheryl Nakao-Miller (seems to be a producer or entertainment manager at Mosaic Media) who’s given $32,000, followed by the National Automobile Dealers Association (a trade organization representing around 16,500 car/truck dealerships across the US) who has donated 31,000, followed by the Air Line Pilots Association (the largest pilots union in the US) who have given 30,000 along with the International Association of Bridge Structural Ornamental & Reinforcing Iron Workers (a union representing construction workers across the US with around 123,000 member) and the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace workers (a union that covers much of North America with around 600,000 active/retired members); for specific donors there is American Spraytech LLC (a company that manufactures spray products for personal use like hairspray and sunblock) who donated $48,399, followed by At Last Sportswear (a company that designs casual wear for anyone to wear) who have given $45,200, followed by the State of Hawaii who donated $43,213, followed by Star Pipe Products (manufacturer of various iron-based products like pipes and joint restraints) who’ve donated $40,401 and Mosaic Media Group (a marketing and design firm) who donated $39,500.

Kirsten Gillibrand

Biggest donor is Boies, Schiller & Flexner (a law firm Gillibrand used to work as a partner) who donated $819,033, while the second biggest donor is Davis, Polk & Wardwell (a law firm where Gillibrand worked as an associate) who donated $696,020, third biggest is Paul, Weiss (New York law firm that is a part of multiple Democratic camapaigns like Biden and Harris) whose employees donated a total of $302,255, and fourth is Corning Inc (a technology company that specilizes in glass and ceramics) who donated $267,466 ($22,500 of which was PAC money), and fifth is Morgan Stanley (large investment bank and providing various financial services) $222,070 ($23,500 of which was from PAC money); in terms of broader donations uncoded donations