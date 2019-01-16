Statement by Floyd Abrams in response to Attorney General nominee William Barr’s remarks on the First Amendment

By

“It’s one thing to say that there could be circumstances in which a journalist’s need to protect her sources could lead to a potential finding of contempt of court if she refused to obey a court order requiring such disclosure. But the notion that a journalist could properly be jailed for publishing material that the government thinks could ‘hurt the country’ is something else entirely and would be deeply threatening to First Amendment norms in general and journalistic freedom in particular.”

—FLOYD ABRAMS, author, The Soul of the First Amendment